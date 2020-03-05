Hello and welcome to NXT!

As announced on WWE show "The Bump" one of the hottest feuds in NXT will kick off the show tonight inside a steel cage. Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai look to keep all outsides away and continue their brilliantly booked feud. Orcan and Burch will take on the Undisputed Era. Also, we will find out what is next for the longest-running NXT rivalry between Ciampa and Gargano.

The likely main event of the show will see Roddy Strong and Velveteen Dream potentially conclude their feud inside a steel cage. Many believe Dream maybe the next challenger for Adam Cole and what a better way to go in that direction than with a big win over his stablemate Roddy Strong.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Our first match tonight will be Dakota Kai vs Tegan Nox inside the Steel Cage. In the beginning, both ladies begin with blows and Nox is first to attack. Beautiful diving crossbody from Knox to Kai which only results in a two count. Raquel Gonzales remains on the outside. Kai uses the corner to stomp at Nox. Kai goes for the pin but only gets a two count. Kai uses the fence to slow down Nox's momentum. During commercial we see her continuing to push Nox into different sides of the steel cage match. As Kai tries to leave Nox continues to stop her by holding on to her ankle. When Nox is almost to the open door Kai grabs hold and drags her back into the middle of the ring and knocks her down. We see Kai continue to kick at Nox until Nox catches her and throws Kai into the steel cage. She then goes onto send her into the cage multiple times. At one point she holds her into the ring and is yelling at Raquel who goes to check on Kai. Nox continues to get multiple two counts. Scorpion Kick by Kai only results in a two count. We see both women climb to one side of the steel cage and Nox throws Kai from the top rope. Nox takes a moment to see what she had done to Kai and Kai battles back. Cannon board from Nox to Kai only results in a two count. Once again Nox climbs and jumps from the top of the cage into Kai. Hijinks at the entrance and Kai accidentally kicks Raquel out and a Shiniest Wizard only results in a two and a half count. Once again Raquel prevents Nox from leaving and she climbs to the top and once again pushes Nox from the top of the cage to the floor. Raquel prevents Nox from climbing down by slamming the door into Nox preventing Nox from leaving the cage. Nox slams the door into Kai preventing her from leaving the cage. Raquel uses the door to hold Nox at the top of the cage and drags Kai into falling onto the floor and winning the match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We now see a promo of Finn Balor saying that now Walter has forced his hand and that he is not going to like his reaction. Balor says that Walter will see him sooner than we think. Up next we will see Rhea Ripley's Wrestlemania preview.

In this Wrestlemania preview, we see Ripley touring Raymond James Stadium. She says that she has always been compared to Charlotte Flair and she mentions Ric's Flair quote but says that to be the best she has to beat the best.

Shotzi Blackhart drives her tank into the ring for the first qualifying match for the top contender match at NXT Takeover: Tampa. Robert Stone comes out to introduce Chelsea Green. This match starts very quickly and both women continue to counter each other's moves. Backstabber by Green results in a two count. A back elbow from Green results in another two counts. Missile dropkick by Green sends Shotzi to the other side of the ring. Green wins with an Unprettier that pins Shotzi. Green now moves on to the next round. Up Next, Keith Lee will discuss the contenders for his NXT North American Title.

Lee comes out to thunderous applause and the crowd continuing to sing his theme song once he is in the middle of the ring. Cameron Grimes interrupts Keith Lee as he talks bout Damien Priest and Dijakovic. The crowd continues to chant No One Likes You to Grimes. The crowd does not let Grimes get a word in edgewise as they continue to boo him. Lee pushes Grimes outside of the ring and says that next week Keith Lee will face Grimes for the title. He warns Grimes that he will receive a Class A Ass Whooping. We see that earlier today Austin Theory is interrupted by Isaiah Swerve Scott as he says that he is the best rookie. We now see Fish and O' Reilly warming up for their match and pumping Roderick Strong for his match with Velveteen Dream.

As we come back from commercial break we see a Special Shout Out to the Street Profits who beat Rollins and Murphy for the tag titles on Monday and will faceoff with them again at Elimination Chamber. O'Reilly and Fish are the first out for their match with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Lorcan and Fish start out the match with strong chops and kicks. When Fish accidentally hits Burch, Lorcan goes for a cheap shot to O'Reilly. Both tag teams with both members face off and we see Lorcan push the UE out of the ring as we go to commercial break. Fish's chops to Lorcan are quickly returned by Lorcan. Lorcan crawls for the tag for Burch and manages to get it while O'Reilly tries his best to prevent it. Burch throws a set of blows to O' Reilly. Both Burch and O'Reilly continue with their lightning kick offense but it only results in a two count. The UE continues to hold Burch in their corner. Burch fights to try to tag in Lorcan. Fish tries to submit Burch in the middle of the ring but Burch battles to his feet. While Fish tags in O' Reilly Burch, battles but is prevented from getting the tag. The UE continues to prevent Burch from getting the tag until Lorcan is finally able to tag in and goes for the attack against both members of the UE. The UE win when they counter Lorcan's move and O' Reilly is the one to pin him. Once they finish the match the UE says that they are missing the NXT tag team championships. They call the Broserweights, the Loserweights as well as a makeshift team. The Broserweights interrupt the UE and says they are more than willing to give them a rematch. The Grizzled Young Veterans obliterate the Broserweights at the top of the stage and grab a hold of the mic. They say that is out of the old and it is in with the Grizzled Young Vets. Up next Johnny Gargano explains why to Mauro Ranaldo and it is official Isaiah Swerve Scott will face off against Austin Theory.