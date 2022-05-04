NXT Spring Breakin’ Results: Champions retained the gold, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Begins Next Week and What happened to Bron Breakker? 5.3.22
Tonight the stars of NXT 2.0 jumped into spring as two titles were on the line, a tag team grudge match, The Creeds looked to bounce back and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Cameron Grimes defeated Solo Sioka and Carmelo Hayes to retain the NXT North American Championship
Wendy Choo cooked Mandy Rose
Roderick Strong demanded a W for Diamond Mine
Will they, won’t they?
Nathan Frazer defeated Grayson Waller
Did we get peace between these two families?
Either Gacy wins the title or face the consequences
Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons defeated Natalya and Lash Legend
Toxic Attraction fell for the antics of Choo and Perez once more
The Creed Brothers defeated The Viking Raiders
Looks like peace wasn’t achieved at the sit down
Bron Breakker defeated Joe Gacy to retain the NXT Championship
Joe Gacy fulfilled his promise
