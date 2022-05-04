Skip to main content
NXT Spring Breakin’ Results: Champions retained the gold, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Begins Next Week and What happened  to Bron Breakker? 5.3.22

Tonight the stars of NXT 2.0 jumped into spring as two titles were on the line, a tag team grudge match, The Creeds looked to bounce back and so much more. 

Here are the full results:

Cameron Grimes defeated Solo Sioka and Carmelo Hayes to retain the NXT North American Championship 

Wendy Choo cooked Mandy Rose

Roderick Strong demanded a W for Diamond Mine 

Will they, won’t they?

Nathan Frazer defeated Grayson Waller 

Did we get peace between these two families?

Either Gacy wins the title or face the consequences 

Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons defeated Natalya and Lash Legend

Toxic Attraction fell for the antics of Choo and Perez once more

The Creed Brothers defeated The Viking Raiders 

Looks like peace wasn’t achieved at the sit down

Bron Breakker defeated Joe Gacy to retain the NXT Championship 

Joe Gacy fulfilled his promise 

