NXT Stand and Deliver Predictions

For the first time in two years NXT is finally hitting the road again as they head to Dallas for Stand and Deliver.

All the titles will be on the line plus a couple of grudges matches. Before tomorrow’s show we at Wrestling News World decided to give our predictions for NXT’s first show back on the road.

Here are the full predictions:

The winners of the second annual Women’s Dusty Classic, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray cashed in their title opportunity turning the women’s title match into a fatal four way. This left the Tag Champions without challengers. After learning that Toxic Attraction took out Dakota Kai’s partner, Wendy Choo she would try to confront them leading to a 3 on 1 attack. A returning Raquel Gonzalez would make the save leading to a championship match set for the kickoff. While former friends reuniting to take down big and bad Toxic Attraction I think that the champions should retain and Raquel bows gracefully and move to the main roster.

Toxic Attraction Retains

Every since Carmelo Hayes cashed- in his Breakout Tournament Championship opportunity to win the NXT North American Championship he has been unstoppable and doesn’t miss. Earlier this year he defeated Roderick Strong to unify the Cruiserweight and North American titles and this Saturday he will defend the title in a five way ladder match. NXT has done a great job of building toward the match and everyone has a legit shot to win but three people rise to the top: Cameron Grimes, Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller.

Predictions: Grayson Waller wins NXT North American

This is the battle of respect between two of NXT 2.0’s top stars. Gunther felt disrespected that Knight jumped the line in getting an NXT Title shot before him. During this week’s six man tag match they left both their teams as they brawled to the back. I personally feel that Stand and Deliver will be Knight’s last stand and will be called up to the main roster after WrestleMania.

Prediction: Gunther

Tony D’Angelo is looking to go from a made man to the don of NXT by taking out the last heart and soul of the brand, Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa has announced this past Tuesday that Stand and Deliver will be his final match in NXT. For the past few months he has had matches on both RAW and Main Event letting fans know that his call up is imminent. I see Ciampa going the old school route and putting over D’Angelo on his way out.

Prediction: Tony D’Angelo

The Creeds won this year’s Men’s Dusty Classic but were attacked before their title opportunity. MSK then stepped up and took their place leading to a No contest as The Creeds attacked Imperium during the match. This set up the triple threat for Stand and Deliver. Who attacked The Creeds? The fans will tell you MSK but The Creeds thought it was Imperium until they started receiving cryptic messages and a video of two people trashing their gym/locker room. I think that Imperium will retain the titles, MSK will turn heel and The Creeds will be distracted or attacked by the mystery duo.

Prediction: Imperium Retains

Mandy Rose thought that she was just gonna have one challenger in Cora Jade but after regain her title from Jade she claimed that she can beat any women at anytime. This lead to the winners of this year’s Women’s Dusty Classic turning their tag title into a shot for Mandy’s title. I think that this was a slap in the face to the women’s tag titles and made the tournament pointless. I also believe that they went this route to protect Mandy and Cora.

Prediction: Cora Jade

Dolph Ziggler shocked the world when he showed up in NXT a couple of months ago and pulled a bigger rabbit out of his hat when he finessed his way into a triple threat championship at NXT Roadblock and pinned Tommaso Ciampa to win the title. Fast forward to now Bron Breakker invoked his rematch clause. During his short reign as champ Breakker appeared on RAW alongside Ciampa and WWE seems to be high on him which means he might not stay in NXT long. I also don’t believe Dolph will be champion long.

Prediction: Dolph Ziggler

Tune into NXT Stand and Deliver tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. est to see if the predictions hold up.

