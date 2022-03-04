Skip to main content
NXT Stand and Deliver To Take Place on WrestleMania Saturday

Two weeks ago NXT Champion Bron Breakker kicked off NXT 2.0 with a huge announcement that NXT would be hitting the road again and more specifically Dallas, Texas for NXT Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania Weekend.

WWE announced today that the show will be taking place on WrestleMania Saturday but will a special start time of noon central time in the American Airlines Arena.

Tickets for the event will go on sale next Friday March 11 at 10 a.m. CT and prices will be as low as 15 dollars.

This event will also mark the first time in two years for NXT to hold an event outside of the state of Florida. 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will keep you up to date on all things NXT Stand and Deliver. 

