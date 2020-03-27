NXT Star Getting Huge Opportunity At WrestleMania **SPOILERS**

As we and others reported today, Andrade joined the list of names that wouldn't be performing next weekend at WrestleMania. Of course the show was taped this week and during the taping an angle was shot for the replacement of Andrade.

Andrade and Garza were set to team together to take on The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles. This has been changed and we will likely see it happen on Raw next week where Austin Theory will take Andrade's spot. Theory who has been performing much more often on NXT this year is highly regarded in the company. He and Garza will both make their WrestleMania debut's in a title match agains the Street Profits, who also will be making their debut at the Show of Show's.