Report: NXT Superstar’s RAW Debut is Imminent

According to multiple sources and confirmed by WNW, Dominik Dijakovic’s Monday Night RAW debut is reportedly imminent and could happen as early as, tomorrow night’s episode.

Dijakovic added to the speculation with the following photo on Twitter of “RAW” Sushi:

It’ll surely be interesting to see what Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman have “cooked” up for the big man when he makes his RAW debut!

