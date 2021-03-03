NXT Takeover Date Set For WrestleMania Week

It looks official according to the WWE Network website that there will be a special NXT Takeover during WrestleMania week. On the website it shows that Takeover will be on Thursday April 8th the night after a regular scheduled NXT show and before Smackdown. It appears that WrestleMania week is taking shape with the believed schedule below:

Monday April 5th- Monday Night Raw

Wednesday April 7th- NXT

Thursday April 8th- NXT Takeover

Friday April 9th-WWE Smackdown

Saturday April 10th- WrestleMania Night 1

Sunday April 11th- WrestleMania Night 2

Monday April 12- Monday Night Raw

It's possible that WWE could air a virtual Hall Of Fame show on Tuesday April 6th but that hasn't been stated as of now.