NXT Takeover Date Set For WrestleMania Week
It looks official according to the WWE Network website that there will be a special NXT Takeover during WrestleMania week. On the website it shows that Takeover will be on Thursday April 8th the night after a regular scheduled NXT show and before Smackdown. It appears that WrestleMania week is taking shape with the believed schedule below:
Monday April 5th- Monday Night Raw
Wednesday April 7th- NXT
Thursday April 8th- NXT Takeover
Friday April 9th-WWE Smackdown
Saturday April 10th- WrestleMania Night 1
Sunday April 11th- WrestleMania Night 2
Monday April 12- Monday Night Raw
It's possible that WWE could air a virtual Hall Of Fame show on Tuesday April 6th but that hasn't been stated as of now.