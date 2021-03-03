NXT Takeover Date Set For WrestleMania Week

Author:
Publish date:

It looks official according to the WWE Network website that there will be a special NXT Takeover during WrestleMania week. On the website it shows that Takeover will be on Thursday April 8th the night after a regular scheduled NXT show and before Smackdown. It appears that WrestleMania week is taking shape with the believed schedule below:

Monday April 5th- Monday Night Raw
Wednesday April 7th- NXT
Thursday April 8th- NXT Takeover
Friday April 9th-WWE Smackdown
Saturday April 10th- WrestleMania Night 1
Sunday April 11th- WrestleMania Night 2
Monday April 12- Monday Night Raw

It's possible that WWE could air a virtual Hall Of Fame show on Tuesday April 6th but that hasn't been stated as of now.

Related Articles

nxt
WWE NXT

NXT Takeover Date Set For WrestleMania Week

wrestlemania-AP
WWE NXT

What Should NXT's Role Be At WrestleMania 37?

0ACDF265-22AD-4C08-A921-F97BB7A194F9
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 3.1.21

3C47ABA2-E5B5-4291-B15E-1BD72006CAA8
AEW News

AEW Partners with CineMark to Present AEW Revolution

EvciiypWQAc5X3g
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (3/1/21)

23A34D1C-ABD7-49A9-A34D-CB96A942C3BC
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (03.01.21)

rhea-ripley-1
WWE News

Rhea Ripley: How to Book her on RAW

1F2BF07A-D783-46FF-BA23-2D74C66F3200
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WWE Title on the Line 3.1.21