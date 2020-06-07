NXT TakeOver: In Your House Preview

We're just hours away from NXT's HUGE TakeOver: In Your House PPV event and as always, WNW will set the table for you!

Let's see what's in-store for us, tonight!

NXT Championship - Adam Cole (C) vs Velveteen Dream

Preview (via WWE) - After chasing Adam Cole and the NXT Championship for months, Velveteen Dream will get one more chance to take down The Panama City Playboy at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and the stakes are higher than ever.

The Undisputed ERA’s bad blood with Dream dates to last fall when they put him on the shelf with a savage backstage attack. Upon his return from injury, Dream immediately targeted the black-and-gold gang for retribution, with a special focus on Roderick Strong.

But all of Dream’s psychological warfare with Strong proved to be in pursuit of a bigger purpose: getting to Cole. Sacrificing a Steel Cage Match loss to The Messiah of the Backbreaker, Dream intentionally let Strong escape before locking himself in the cage with Cole, whom he later pinned during a tag team match.

Eventually squaring off one-on-one with Cole for the title, His Purple Highness fell short thanks to some Undisputed ERA-initiated chaos. While Dexter Lumis prevented Bobby Fish and Strong from interfering, he also inadvertently knocked the referee unconscious and unable to count Dream’s pin attempt after Dream hit the Purple Rainmaker on Cole, who recovered to retain.

Dream was far from done with Cole and company, however. With Undisputed ERA seizing upon Lumis like a pack of dogs, he returned the favor for Lumis and took them out, highlighted by a scintillating Purple Rainmaker from the top rope to Cole on the outside.

Cole was so irate that he even decided to delay celebrating his NXT Championship reign reaching the one-year mark to negotiate his demands with NXT General Manager William Regal. The Panama City Playboy relented to give Dream another chance, under the condition that he would never get another if he were unsuccessful.

Can Velveteen Dream capture the prize he has coveted for so long? Or will Cole ensure that his reign remains Undisputed?

NXT Women's Championship - Charlotte Flair (C) vs Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley

Preview (via WWE) - Rhea Ripley wants another chance against Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai wants the opportunity she believes she’s still owed.

Both will get their wish. Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Ripley and Flair tore down the house at WrestleMania in the first-ever match with an NXT title on the line at the Grandest Stage of Them All. But The Queen parlayed her experience advantage into victory to become NXT Women’s Champion for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, Shirai deservingly earned the right to challenge Flair by overcoming five other women in a Ladder Match. The Evil Genius of the Sky may have given Charlotte more than she bargained for, as The Queen got herself disqualified during their title tilt, brutalizing Shirai with a Kendo stick until Ripley intervened.

The Joshi Judas wasn’t all that thankful for Ripley getting involved, however, and both saw the other as standing between them and the championship. The Queen took advantage of the turmoil, laying them out during their one-on-one bout.

Charlotte stood tall over both foes on that occasion, but in a match where she doesn’t have to be pinned or submitted to lose the title, can she preserve her reign over NXT?

NXT North American Championship - Keith Lee (C) vs Johnny Gargano

Preview (via WWE) - Fed up with doing things “the right way,” Johnny Gargano has resolved to do things The Johnny Gargano Way. Will he be rewarded for it?

The former Heart and Soul of NXT’s recent about-face will face its biggest test yet when he challenges Keith Lee for the NXT North American Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Gargano’s transformation began at NXT TakeOver: Portland, when he dissolved his reunion with Tommaso Ciampa, by costing him his NXT Title Match against Adam Cole. He stooped even lower, luring Ciampa into a manipulative ruse with the help of wife Candice LeRae to secure a victory in their final showdown in April.

Johnny Wrestling has since derided NXT for having become a “toxic wasteland” where good people are exploited and horrible people are rewarded. He also warned the fan favorite Lee that the NXT Universe are nothing more than leeches that will bleed him dry and leave him feeling empty, but The Limitless Superstar has had little patience for Gargano’s recent diatribes.

Given the incomparable hot streak Lee has been enjoying, he’s a bold target for Gargano, who is looking to become the first-ever, two-time NXT North American Champion. Lee has largely steamrolled the competition since dethroning Roderick Strong to capture the title.

Though he acknowledged Lee as NXT’s most physically intimidating Superstar, Gargano can’t be overlooked due to his in-ring aptitude and craftiness. But will it be enough to end Lee’s reign, or will The Limitless Superstar make Gargano bask in his glory?

Singles Match - Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) vs Tommaso Ciampa

Preview (via WWE) - Karrion Kross couldn’t have picked a bigger fish in NXT than Tommaso Ciampa. Now The Blackheart will look to prove that Kross bit off more than he can chew.

After promising to bring doom to the black-and-gold brand, Kross & Scarlett made Ciampa their first target with a brutal ambush. Kross has since showcased the same unrepentant ruthlessness in the ring while making short work of his opponents.

But The Blackheart finally paid him a visit, making his first appearance in more than a month since being attacked. Even Ciampa couldn’t help but admit that he respects Kross trying to make a name for himself given his own exploits over the years. The former NXT Champion also assured Kross that he made a mistake, however.

Will Ciampa prove himself right when they finally meet in the ring? Or will Kross leave The Blackheart even worse than he did last time?

Singles Match - Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

Preview (via WWE) - Damian Priest wants to ensure that his name lives forever, and he’ll try to do so at Finn Balor's expense come NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

The Prince’s world was thrown upside-down last month when he was assaulted backstage by an unknown assailant, preventing him from taking on The Velveteen Dream that night. It also sent Bálor on a furious search for the identity of his attacker.

The answer to the whodunit was delivered in brutal fashion. Priest not only cost Bálor his match against Cameron Grimes with a devastating nightstick blow, but he also left him lying with the Reckoning before declaring he was the man who took him out.

It’s not mere bloodlust driving Priest, however. The Archer of Infamy spoke reverently of Bálor’s role in building NXT, particularly his legacy at TakeOver — and explained that’s exactly why he targeted him.

Priest will have to be on his A-game and then some to accomplish his goal. Bálor owns a nearly pristine record on NXT’s grandest stage with wins over some of the biggest names in the black-and-gold brand’s history.

As he says, you come at The Prince, you best not miss — a lesson learned by many before Priest. Will The Archer of Infamy be the latest?

6-Woman Tag-Team Match - Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Preview (via WWE) - After tensions have flared for weeks, all the elements will be in place for a combustion when Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart take on Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

LeRae jumpstarted the hostilities, lamenting how she has been long underappreciated on the black-and-gold brand despite putting her peers before herself. Now that she’s no longer “eating second,” the aptly dubbed Poison Pixie has made a slew of new enemies.

Yim has felt the brunt of LeRae’s newfound wrath. Though they sought to settle their issue on NXT, their one-on-one bout ended in a double count-out and set the stage for this match when the four other competitors arrived for an all-out melee.

Blackheart has made a splash in a hurry since her recent arrival on NXT, but she lost a match against González last month thanks in part to LeRae, whose presence at ringside allowed Kai to help her enforcer get the upper hand.

Kai, like LeRae, knows a thing or two about drastic changes in demeanor. Her bad blood with Nox dates back to NXT TakeOver: War Games when she left her team out to dry and savagely assaulted her former best friend. As we’ve seen repeatedly in the months since, no love has been lost between the two.

Who will come out on top and claim bragging rights and a better standing in the ultra-competitive NXT Women’s Title picture?

