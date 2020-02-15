NXT Takeover: Portland Preview
NXT TAKEOVER: PORTLAND
FEBRUARY 16, 2020
PORTLAND, OREGON
MODA CENTER
NXT takes over The City of Roses this Sunday with NXT Takeover: Portland from the MODA Center in Portland, Oregon. The card is booked with 6 stacked matches, 4 of them being title matches. Will Gargano get revenge on Balor? Will we get new tag team champions? Will Lee & Ripley defend their titles? Will Ciampa get Goldie back after he was forced to relinquish it due to injury? Plus, much more. Tune in this Sunday at 6:30p ET/3:30 PT for the pre-show with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and NXT wrestler Mansoor. NXT TakeOver Portland kicks off at 7p ET/4PT.
NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP
KEITH LEE (C) VS. DOMINIK DIJAKOVIC
STREET FIGHT
DAKOTA KAI VS. TEGAN NOX
FINN BALOR VS. JOHNNY GARGANO
NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
THE UNDISPUTED ERA (FISH & O’REILLY) (C) VS. THE BROSERWEIGHTS (RIDDLE & DUNNE)
NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
RHEA RIPLEY (C) VS. BIANCA BELAIR
NXT CHAMPIONSHIP
ADAM COLE (C) VS. TOMMASO CIAMPA