NXT Takeover: Portland Preview

NXT TAKEOVER: PORTLAND

FEBRUARY 16, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON

MODA CENTER

NXT takes over The City of Roses this Sunday with NXT Takeover: Portland from the MODA Center in Portland, Oregon. The card is booked with 6 stacked matches, 4 of them being title matches. Will Gargano get revenge on Balor? Will we get new tag team champions? Will Lee & Ripley defend their titles? Will Ciampa get Goldie back after he was forced to relinquish it due to injury? Plus, much more. Tune in this Sunday at 6:30p ET/3:30 PT for the pre-show with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and NXT wrestler Mansoor. NXT TakeOver Portland kicks off at 7p ET/4PT.

NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

KEITH LEE (C) VS. DOMINIK DIJAKOVIC

STREET FIGHT

DAKOTA KAI VS. TEGAN NOX

FINN BALOR VS. JOHNNY GARGANO

NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

THE UNDISPUTED ERA (FISH & O’REILLY) (C) VS. THE BROSERWEIGHTS (RIDDLE & DUNNE)

NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

RHEA RIPLEY (C) VS. BIANCA BELAIR

NXT CHAMPIONSHIP

ADAM COLE (C) VS. TOMMASO CIAMPA