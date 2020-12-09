NXT TakeOver War Games Fallout Preview (12/9/20)

Last week's edition of NXT was the go home show for NXT TakeOver: War Games which saw Shotzi Blackheart defeat Raquel González to win the advantage for her team.

This past Sunday was NXT TakeOver: War Games which saw Team Candice and Undisputed Era victorious inside of the War Games structure. While Johnny Gargano became the first ever three time NXT North American Champion ending the Cinderella story for Leon Ruff.

What's in store for the black and gold brand on the fallout episode???

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

What is next for NXT Champion Finn Bálor?

Preview (via WWE) - All eyes are back on The Prince, but just what will he have in store?

NXT Champion Finn Bálor put the rest of the black-and-gold brand on notice at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Though Bálor wasn’t in action, he undoubtedly kept a close eye on the night’s events and their ramifications for NXT.

What will his next move be?

Ember Moon vs Raquel González:

Preview (via WWE) - Ember Moon will face a tall test tonight, as Raquel González will be riding the momentum from a huge NXT TakeOver: WarGames statement victory.

After standing on opposite sides of the battle between Team Shotzi and Team Candice, Moon and González will share the ring once again for the main event on the black-and-gold brand.

Will Moon be able to slow down the imposing Superstar? Or is González just getting started?

Tommaso Ciampa vs Cameron Grimes:

Preview (via WWE) - Tommaso Ciampa is done playing games, and now he’s set his sights on Cameron Grimes.

The two Superstars had very different nights at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Blackheart defeated Timothy Thatcher in a grueling battle between the two warriors. On the other side, The Technical Savage was once again unable to solve the destructive force of Dexter Lumis.

What will happen when Ciampa and Grimes share the ring tonight?

Special Look Back at the War Games Matches:

Preview (via WWE) - The black-and-gold brand went to war on Sunday night, and the wreckage is still being cleared.

Tonight, NXT will take a special look at the “Casualties of WarGames” after Team Candice and The Undisputed ERA walked out of the Capitol Wrestling Center victorious.

Who’s still standing after the cage rises on NXT?

