NXT Takeover XXX Conference Call With HHH

HHH opens the call talking about how companies are trying to put out as much quality content as they currently can.



He then discusses NXT's episode for tonight with the North American Tournament qualifiers and that Pat McAfee will be in the house. He has also confirmed that NXT will be happening in Full Sail.



HHH talks about Pat McAfee being on the program and talks about wrestling purists hesitation in bringing in the former punter on NXT. He says that McAfee is not here for a one off and will show purists why HHH allowed him to wrestle and put over Cole.



HHH puts over the upcoming Takeover card with Kross and Lee as well as the North American Championship ladder match.



Time for questions:



Brian Fritz: He asked about why NXT is staying at Full Sail and not moved to Amway:



HHH: He said that with moving Raw, Smackdown and Summerslam to Amway and the undertaking of that, he's happy keeping his programming at Full Sail at the moment. He puts over his partnership with Full Sail and says that you can never say never.



Jason Folwer: Asking about the Velveteen Dream situation:



HHH: Obviously we take all allegations of misconduct very seriously. He reiterates his answer from CBS.



Mike Johnson: Asked about what research has been done for moving forward and touring again and advanced technology to help with Covid-19.



HHH: He says they are constantly looking into things, including having fans, virtual fans and live events. He says he will address it once more information comes out about how to get gatherings together safely. HHH states they are looking into every avenue and that includes technology.



Conor with Comicbook.com: Asked about Renee Young and what she meant to the company.



HHH: He says he won't comment on her status and will let Renee comment on it. He says she is a fantastic person and that her time there was awesome.



Tony with the WRAP: He asked about Summerslam on a boat and if that was realistic.



HHH: He says every option was looked into and that option had as much chance as any other option. He states that once we the fans see how everything comes together you'll see why they went this route.



Nick Huffman: Asked about Lars Sullivan and any update on his status. Asked about Randy Orton moving to NXT.



HHH: HHH says the first he heard about Lars working out and his recent social media videos was in that question. Regarding Orton he says there is always conversations about shifting people around. He says Randy is a little more public about these things and that he fields calls about talent wanting to do things in NXT and NXT talents wanting to do things on Raw or Smackdown.



Dave Meltzer: Asks about producing shows and if there will be a new NXT head writer.



HHH: As far a the writing of NXT goes, it gets shifted around and says that he HBK and Roaddogg have a heavy hand in the product. He says there is a dramatic difference between live and taped television. He says that the pandemic has really affected plans and how the shifting of Superstars makes things tremendously difficult.