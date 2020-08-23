NXT TakeOver XXX Review

During a rare TakeOver pre-show match, we got a number one contender's match for the rarer than a Brock Lesnar sighting, NXT tag team championships. In this three way dance, we got Legado del Fantasma, Breezango, and the toughest team in NXT, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. This match was pretty short so each team went balls to the wall fairly early and hit each other with shots as soon as the bell rung, Legado del Fantasma flew around the ring (seriously, how good is Raul Mendoza?), Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch hit people like mad men, and Breezango...was also there. Ultimately being there in the right place and time worked out as Tyler Breeze would hit a super model kick to earn a future title match for the NXT tag-team championships.

This was a fun albeit short match that could have benefited from having more time, but since this was the pre-show things were a bit rushed and the finish felt quite abrupt. Legado del Fantasma, makes me a bigger fan every week and they were impressive as usual. I love the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch too, so Breezango winning after being owned by Legado del Fantasma over the last few weeks made me scratch my head a lot, but I suppose we can't have a heel vs. heel tag team match despite Legado del Fantasma looking like the best team in the 7-8 minutes this match lasted. Oh well.