It was first reported by Sports Illustrated that WWE has transformed the Performance Center into NXT's very own version of the ThunderDome called The Capital Wrestling Center.

The new state of the art Capital Wrestling Center will have both virtual fans and around 100 fans in person which be friends, fans, talent, and family.

Triple H expalins the reason behind the name of the Capital Wrestling Center. Here is the excerpt from the Sports Illustrated interview:

“It’s a historic callback to where this all began,” Triple H told Justin Barrasso of “Sports Illustrated.” “We gutted the Performance Center and it’s now rebuilt, so it feels like we’re going back to the beginning. To me, it feels like we’re going back to 1953. Just like then, we’re doing something different and new, taking the business to a whole new level.”

Here is the official tweet from WWE:

