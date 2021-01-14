NXT UK Preview 1.14.21

Last week’s edition of NXT UK saw the Fashionista Jinny defeat Piper Niven to become the #1 contender to Kay Lee Ray’s NXT UK Women’s Championship. We also saw the debut of NXT UK’s newest signee Ben Carter as he got into a debate with NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin which lead to a championship match in the main event event which saw Devlin retain in highly touted bout.

Tonight on NXT UK another championship is on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - A- Kid already shocked the world with his underdog run to the NXT UK Heritage Cup. Can he pull off an even bigger upset against WALTER?

The Ring General will defend the NXT United Kingdom Championship against A-Kid today on NXT UK.

A-Kid captivated the NXT UK Universe with his thrilling exploits in the Heritage Cup Tournament, knocking off several brand stalwarts en route to hoisting the Cup. The Spanish Superstar has since called out WALTER, who gave A-Kid credit for his achievement before declaring that he wasn’t on The Ring General’s level.

Will A-Kid prove him wrong, or will WALTER continue his dominant reign over NXT UK?

Preview (via WWE) - Former NXT United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate will also be in action, taking on Sam Gradwell. After coming up short against A-Kid last month, Bate seems to be eyeing a fresh start. Will we see a new version of The Big Strong Boy against Gradwell?

Find out today on an all-new episode of NXT UK at 3 ET/8 GMT, only on the award-winning WWE Network!

