NXT UK Preview (10/29/20)

Last week's episode we saw video packages hyping up the returns of the rightful NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin and the Iron King Joe Coffey. We also saw a contract signing between Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER that broke down into chaos. Dragunov is the only man to ever pin WALTER since he came to NXT UK. Will he be able to repeat history and dethrone the Austrian Anomaly and become the NEW NXT UK Champion?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

WALTER vs Ilja Dragunov(NXT UK Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Dragunov finally gets the chance he earned in April after winning a 20-man Battle Royal to become the No. 1 Contender. He scored a major blow against the leader of Imperium earlier this month when he became the first man in NXT UK history to pin WALTER, defeating The Ring General and Alexander Wolfe alongside Pete Dunne in tag team action. Last week, a contract signing imploded into total chaos, with both men destroying each other. What’s in store when the two rivals finally collide one on one?

Jordan Devlin Returns to Action:

Preview (via WWE) - Plus, Jordan Devlin will also return to action. What can we expect from The Irish Ace, who claims he’s still the rightful NXT Cruiserweight Champion?

