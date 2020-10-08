NXT UK Preview (10/8/20)

Last week saw the beginning of the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament as Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe to advance.

The tournament continues today as A-Kid takes own Flash Morgan Webster in first round action. We will also hear Kay Lee Ray's State of the Union Address.

Here is everything advertised for today's show:

A-Kid vs Flash Morgan Webster(1st Round Heritage Cup Match)

Preview (via WWE) - The Heritage Cup kicked off last week in chaotic fashion, as Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe with special guest referee Pete Dunne playing a significant role in the decision. This week, A-Kid will take on Flash Morgan Webster in another first-round matchup. A-Kid is looking to take the next leap forward toward superstardom, while Webster, one-half of the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions, is looking to climb back to greatness. Who will prevail?

Kay Lee Ray's State of the Union Address:

Preview (via WWE) - Elsewhere, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has promised to address the Women’s division. The Scary Queen of Scots is only two weeks removed from a grueling yet successful title defense against Piper Niven, helping push her record-setting reign past the 400-day mark earlier this week. What will KLR have to say, and how might her potential challengers respond?

