NXT UK Results (10/22/20)

Last night's episode of NXT UK saw the final opening round match of the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament. We also saw Eddie Dennis and Oliver Carter return action as well as HUGE contract signing between Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER.

If you missed yesterday's show here are the results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Eddie Dennis defeated Oliver Carter:

Results (via WWE) - Oliver Carter had Eddie Dennis on his heels in The Welsh Dragon's first action since NXT UK's relaunch, countering a Severn Bridge attempt and blasting him with a superkick. But Dennis found the mark in a big way with his second attempt, planting Carter for the victory. Afterward, Dennis extended an invitation to Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews for a "special mediation" last week after insinuating that Webster was the one who left Andrews lying backstage earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Nina Samuels defeated Amale:

Results (via WWE) - Nina Samuels craves the spotlight, and no one knows that fact better than Amale, as their brief partnership imploded in a previous Tag Team bout. But Samuels was the one with the last laugh, hitting The Final Act to pick up the win over The French Hope.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Trent Seven defeated Kenny Williams in the final Opening Round Match of the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament:

Results (via WWE) - Trent Seven and Kenny Williams fought to a stalemate through two rounds with neither Superstar able to carve out a decisive advantage. The Don scored the bout's first fall in Round 3 after a seven-star lariat, though Williams roared back to even the tally at 1 in Round 4. Williams appeared poised to pull off the upset in the final round when he hit a top-rope hurricanrana, but Seven masterfully rolled through with a jacknife cover to advance.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Contract Signing between NXT UK Champion WALTER and Ilja Dragunov EXPLODED:

Results (via WWE) - The NXT United Kingdom Champion and his challenger were mostly silent as they signed on the dotted line until Ilja Dragunov began to yell "Unbesiegbar," only to be met with a blistering slap by WALTER. The Ring General soon lit Dragunov's chest up with more strikes before The Mad Russian fought out of a potential powerbomb attempt. The fighting spilled outside the ring, where the brawl sent both men barreling through the ringside barricade in a scene of carnage. Dragunov left WALTER with an image to stew over, picking up his title and brandishing it before tossing it at him one week before they finally go head to head.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

NXT UK Next Week:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster Confront Eddie Dennis

1 Gallery 1 Images

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin Returns to Action

1 Gallery 1 Images

WALTER vs Ilja Dragunov(NXT UK Championship)

1 Gallery 1 Images

NXT UK will have Special Start Time of 4pm EST/8GMT

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!