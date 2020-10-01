Last week on NXT UK we saw the return of The Bruiserweight Pete Dunne as he oversaw the drawing of the Heritage Cup. We also saw Kay Lee Ray defend her NXT UK Women's Championship in the main event.

This week the Heritage Cup Tournament kickoff with a HUGE main event. Here are the results of today's show:

Kenny Williams vs Ashton Smith vs Amir Jordan(Heritage Cup Wildcard Match):

The winner of this match would fill the last spot of the tournament and face Trent Seven in the first round. This was a fast pace match but at times it got awkward due to Jordan and Williams being tag team partners.

Winner: Kenny Williams via pinfall

Xia Brookside vs Jinny:

Since the inception of NXT UK Jinnybhas had the number of Xia in singles competition as she holds two victories over her. These two ladies are jockeying for position to challenge Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women's Championship. Last week Jinny was seen in the "audience" watching KLR after her title defense against Piper Niven.

Winner: Jinny via submission

Noam Dar vs Alexander Wolfe(1st Round Heritage Cup Match):

All of the Heritage Cup Tournament matches are contested under British Round Rules.

Here are the rules:

Pete Dunne was the special guest referee for the match. The match was slow pace after until Dar would get the surprising pin and first fall in Round 2. Wolfe would fight back to pick up his first fall in Round 4. The match would only last five rounds as Dar picked up the last fall and advance to the semi-finals.

Winner: Noam Dar via pinfall

After the match Alexander Wolfe blamed Pete Dunne for costing him the match which lead to a brawl which brought out the NXT UK Champion WALTER to help Wolfe. This didn't last long as Ilja Dragonuv, the challenger to WALTER'S title came out to even the odds. Looks like we have a tag match set for next week.

Here is everything advertised for next week:

Kay Lee Ray State of the Union:

A-Kid vs Flash Morgan Webster in a first round Heritage Cup match:

