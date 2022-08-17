NXT UK’s own Gallus makes their NXT 2.0 debut at NXT Heatwave

Tonight during NXT Heatwave Diamond Mine was attacked by NXT UK’s own Gallus. This comes after Julius Creed confronted Roderick Strong for destroying the faction from the inside.

Gallus are made up of Mark and Joe Coffey along with Wolfgang. This trio first made their individual WWE debuts back in 2018 at the NXT UK Championship Tournament.

Since forming in the early years of the brand Mark Coffey and Wolfgang has gone on to win the NXT UK Tag Team Championships and held onto them for 497 days. Most recently Mark Coffey defeated Noam Dar to win the NXT UK Heritage Cup.

What does this mean for Diamond Mine as a whole and the title reign of the Creed Brothers?

