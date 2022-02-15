NXT Vengeance Day 2022 on SYFY Preview 2.15.22

Tonight the new and bright stars of NXT 2.0 take center stage on SYFY as they look for vengeance. Tonight is Vengeance Day as the finals of the Men’s Dusty Classic takes place, a weaponized steel cage match and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day:

Preview (via WWE) - NXT Champion Bron Breakker will look to take down the leader of La Familia in his first title defense against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day.

“The Emperor” has made his feelings towards Breakker’s quick rise to the top of NXT 2.0 clear over the last few weeks, stating that the young champion is too inexperienced to carry the championship banner and voicing his displeasure that Breakker won the NXT Title before him.

A little over a month into his first title reign, Breakker has earned the championship by running roughshod over the likes of LA Knight and Roderick Strong while leading his team to a victory at NXT WarGames in just a short span after making his debut, eventually getting the best of Tommaso Ciampa in his championship rematch at New Year’s Evil.

With over 20 years of experience under his belt, Escobar – along with the rest of La Familia -- offers a dangerous new threat to the NXT Champion, but is the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion underestimating the power of Breakker?

Preview (via WWE) - Cameron Grimes vowed to capture gold in 2022 and he is one step closer to making good on that promise after defeating Tony D’Angelo to earn an opportunity at Carmelo Hayes’ North American Championship at NXT Vengeance Day.

Grimes called his shot at Hayes’ title his first night back in the ring this year, surviving a show-stealing match against D’Angelo to set up a date with Hayes at Vengeance Day.

The self-proclaimed “A Champion” of NXT has held on to the North American Title for over 100 days now, defeating would-be challengers like Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne.

Will Grimes be another name on the growing list of Hayes’ fallen opponents or can “The Richest Man in NXT” cash in for his first North American Championship?

Preview (via WWE) - Best friends Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta have been on a tear in 2022 with one goal in mind: the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. The duo have been champing at the bit to dethrone Toxic Attraction, coming to the aid of Kay Lee Ray and recording the winning blow over Gigi Dolin during their Six-Woman Tag Team Clash.

On the cusp of a record-breaking reign, Dolin & Jacy Jayne have done whatever it takes to remain on top since becoming champions at Halloween Havoc. After injuring Zoey Stark to put the former champion on the shelf, the toxic trio have used their numbers to run through any challengers until they hit the wall that is the powerful Pirotta.

Will the Australian duo achieve their goal of raising gold in 2022, or will NXT 2.0 remain a toxic environment?

Preview (via WWE) - The rivalry between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo epitomizes Vengeance Day.

“The Baddest Man” and “The Made Man” have traded brutal strikes since crossing paths for the first time at NXT WarGames, breaking one another’s hands and championship hopes with crowbars and cricket bats. D’Angelo has beaten Dunne black and blue with his trusty crowbar, using it to shatter his hand across the announce table before clubbing The BruiserWeight with the weapon to cap off a brutal Crowbar on a Pole Match.

After “eulogizing” Dunne, D’Angelo shot his shot for the North American Championship in a No. 1 Contender’s Match but had his title pursuits dashed as Dunne returned the favor by smashing D’Angelo’s hand with a cricket bat.

With so much animosity, the rivalry will be finished the same way it started: inside a steel cage.

But that wasn't enough to satisfy Dunne as The BruiserWeight upped the ante after a failed attack by D'Angelo by adding an array of weapons to the punishing structure.

Preview (via WWE) - After a long and punishing tournament, the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals are set as MSK and The Creed Brothers prepare to collide at NXT Vengeance Day for an opportunity at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

The two brothers have run roughshod over NXT since making their debut, smashing their way through Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and GYV on their way to the finals, but they’ve never squared off with the likes of the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Wes Lee & Nash Carter are one step closer to fulfilling their dreams of returning to the mountaintop and becoming back-to-back Dusty Cup Champions after defeating Jacket Time and upstarts Malik Blade & Edris Enofé on their climb. To reach the summit, however, they’ll have to get past the powerhouse duo of Julius & Brutus Creed.

With both teams looking to settle unfinished business with the current NXT Tag Team Champions, the stakes for Tuesday’s finals include the right to raise the Dusty Cup as well as challenge Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel.

