Skip to main content
NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Results: Three Championships Defended, Dolph Ziggler Makes Apperance and Creed Brothers Win Dusty Classic 2.15.22

NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Results: Three Championships Defended, Dolph Ziggler Makes Apperance and Creed Brothers Win Dusty Classic 2.15.22

Tonight was NXT Vengeance Day and we had three titles on the line, the finals of the Men’s Dusty Classic plus a weaponized steel cage match. 

Here are the full results: 

Pete Dunne defeated Tony D’Angelo in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match 

Toxic Attraction defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships 

The Women’s Dusty Cup kicks off next week and Wendy Choo asked Dakota Kai to be her partner 

The restraining order is INVALID 

Persia may not have walked out with the titles but she walked out something or someone else she wanted

Carmelo Hayes defeated Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship 

The Creed Brothers defeated MSK to win the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 

Solo Sikoa challenged GUNTHER 

Next week

Bron Breakker defeated Santos Escobar to retain the NXT Championship 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

E518F792-62AB-4B13-B687-FF265148AD77
WWE NXT

NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Results: Three Championships Defended, Dolph Ziggler Makes Apperance and Creed Brothers Win Dusty Classic 2.15.22

F2521772-36BB-43DC-B50B-40E3B9C0E213
WWE NXT

NXT Vengeance Day 2022 on SYFY Preview 2.15.22

C6ED75EA-8A8E-43D2-993C-29A405870873
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Damian Priest defends United States Title, Bianca BelAir Wins Gauntlet Match and Alexa Bliss Enters Chamber 2.14.22

276180AF-6DA5-4E4B-8DBD-8F91CE5FAD68
WWE News

Alexa Bliss Announced As The Final Participant In This Saturday’s Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

001034E2-D4A3-4382-987A-6BA647046F15
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW on SYFY Preview: Elimination Chamber Go Home Show 2.14.22

7CED126D-4C37-4554-87F8-AA0BA5099290
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

New Champion Crowned At tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown tapings

3279DE59-E79C-4753-98D7-CEDAB2D25229
WWE News

Tag Team Match Announced for Elimination Chamber

AE46D785-CFFF-438B-A558-05449DE5C407
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Charlotte Flair defends title and Ronda Rousey saves Naomi 2.11.22