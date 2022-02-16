NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Results: Three Championships Defended, Dolph Ziggler Makes Apperance and Creed Brothers Win Dusty Classic 2.15.22
Tonight was NXT Vengeance Day and we had three titles on the line, the finals of the Men’s Dusty Classic plus a weaponized steel cage match.
Here are the full results:
Pete Dunne defeated Tony D’Angelo in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match
Toxic Attraction defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships
The Women’s Dusty Cup kicks off next week and Wendy Choo asked Dakota Kai to be her partner
The restraining order is INVALID
Persia may not have walked out with the titles but she walked out something or someone else she wanted
Carmelo Hayes defeated Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship
The Creed Brothers defeated MSK to win the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
Solo Sikoa challenged GUNTHER
Next week
Bron Breakker defeated Santos Escobar to retain the NXT Championship
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!