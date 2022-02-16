NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Results: Three Championships Defended, Dolph Ziggler Makes Apperance and Creed Brothers Win Dusty Classic 2.15.22

Tonight was NXT Vengeance Day and we had three titles on the line, the finals of the Men’s Dusty Classic plus a weaponized steel cage match.

Here are the full results:

Pete Dunne defeated Tony D’Angelo in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match

Toxic Attraction defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships

The Women’s Dusty Cup kicks off next week and Wendy Choo asked Dakota Kai to be her partner

The restraining order is INVALID

Persia may not have walked out with the titles but she walked out something or someone else she wanted

Carmelo Hayes defeated Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship

The Creed Brothers defeated MSK to win the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Solo Sikoa challenged GUNTHER

Next week

Bron Breakker defeated Santos Escobar to retain the NXT Championship

