NXT WarGames Preview: Old School vs New School 12.5.21

This past Tuesday on the WarGames go home show we saw Kay Lee Ray and Bron Breakker defeat both Dakota Kai and Johnny Gargano in separate ladder matches to gain the advantage for their teams plus Cameron Grimes picking up some momentum heading into his match against NXT’s resident poker man, Duke Hudson.

Tonight we will bare witness to two BRUTAL WarGames matches as it will old school vs new school for the men and the women look to stop the dominance of Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai. We will also see a superstar become a new man in a hair vs hair match and two titles will be up for grabs.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - It’s a battle for the very soul of NXT as the newest generation has come to claim its territory and send the veterans of NXT out to pasture.

The NXT 2.0 era brought with it many hungry young Superstars looking to make a name for themselves. The self-proclaimed “Leader of the New School” Carmelo Hayes has been establishing his dominance ever since winning the NXT North American Championship, pushing Johnny Gargano aside before unleashing a brutal attack on his son-in-law Dexter Lumis.

Hayes continued to pronounce his greatness by calling out “The BruiserWeight” Pete Dunne, who joined the fray for a Triple Threat Match with Gargano for Hayes’ North American Title. The self-proclaimed “A Champion” survived the challenge and kept his title thanks to help from another rising star, Tony D’Angelo, who pulled Dunne outside the ring just as he looked to win.

Meanwhile, newcomers Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller have had it in for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and LA Knight. Breakker announced his presence on the first night of NXT 2.0 with a powerful victory over Knight before stepping straight to Ciampa for his NXT Title.

Breakker lost his first opportunity at Ciampa’s title at Halloween Havoc, but he has not lost his drive to claim gold.

Waller and Knight’s rivalry also dates back to Halloween Havoc after an online dispute over who should host the special night sparked an argument that would escalate for weeks. The spat finally boiled over, resulting in an all-out brawl throughout the NXT Arena that pulled all eight Superstars into the melee.

Whose time is now, and which team will emerge victorious as the leaders of NXT 2.0?

Preview (via WWE) - NXT 2.0 has become toxic, and Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade and Kay Lee Ray look to cleanse the brand of the likes of Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai.

Toxic Attraction have run roughshod over everyone standing in their way. Mandy Rose snatched the NXT Women’s Title from Big Mami Cool at Halloween Havoc thanks to Kai, who returned to dole out punishment on her longstanding rival Gonzalez.

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne also walked away from Halloween Havoc with gold around their waste, taking the NXT Tag Team Titles from Shirai and Zoey Stark. The duo then put Stark on the shelf with a vicious backstage assault that resulted in a torn ACL.

With Kai sending a message to Jade, nearly destroying her underneath a table before deciding against it, the trio of Gonzalez, Shirai and Jade looked to even the score against the four women.

Enter Ray.

Ray immediately locked Toxic Attraction into her crosshairs, so she inserted herself onto Gonzalez’s team. The Forever Champion is looking to rage, and there’s no better place to do that than inside WarGames.

Can Gonzalez, Shirai, Jade and Ray get their much sought-after payback, or will NXT remain toxic?

Preview (via WWE) - For Joe Gacy, the NXT Cruiserweight Championship has always been exclusive and triggering for a large section of people. But Roderick Strong is open to any and all challengers no matter their size, so the restrictions will be lifted at NXT WarGames, and the title is on the line.

Will Gacy make the Cruiserweight division a more inclusive space?

Preview (via WWE) - The stakes have been raised in this deeply personal rivalry between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson.

After Grimes bluffed Hudson out of his chance at retribution in their poker showdown, Hudson retaliated with a vicious powerbomb before grabbing a pair of scissors to cut off pieces of Grimes’ beard and hair.

Hudson crossed a line for Grimes because his beard was more than just hair; it was a reminder of who he is and where he comes from. So, Grimes is looking to show Hudson who he truly is and take away Hudson’s precious looks in a Hair vs. Hair Match.

Preview (via WWE) - Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner have put in the work and the duo have earned themselves an opportunity against Imperium at NXT WarGames for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

What started out as a shaky partnership between the two has turned into a well-oiled machine as O’Reilly and Wagner came together to defeat Legado del Fantasma in a No. 1 Contenders’ Match.

Although still a relatively new alliance, the high-flying skills of O’Reilly and the power of Wagner have paired well together for surprising results. They’ll meet their toughest challenge yet in the two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel ascended to the top of the tag team division after pummeling MSK at Halloween Havoc. Imperium’s punishing style has allowed them to run roughshod over the entire locker room on their journey to restore order to the squared circle.

With this being their first title defense, Imperium will look to set the tone for their reign, but can O’Reilly & Wagner make it a short one?

Tune in to NXT WarGames on Sunday, Dec. 5, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else to find out!

