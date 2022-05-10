Skip to main content
NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Bracket Revealed

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Bracket Revealed

Today WWE revealed the bracket for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. 

Two weeks ago it was announced that NXT will have the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Over the past few weeks vignettes and promo packages have been shown announcing the participants in the tournament. 

The winner of the tournament will earn a future NXT Women’s Championship match. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

06ACA5BC-021F-453D-9636-87CC0D3E9DDC
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Bracket Revealed

90D544F8-D757-4925-93F4-419DEFB809CA
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Spring Breakin’ Fallout 5.10.22

BB9E5CE7-3943-4A0F-9188-594E05E8D205
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Results 5.9.22

48F40272-7FC5-4B4B-A2ED-D6D9E0C55312
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WrestleMania Backlash Fallout 5.9.22

27D02171-43A0-4B8F-AD86-24CD8BCF04C4
WWE

WrestleMania Backlash Results: Madcap Moss picks up first singles win, Ronda Rousey wins SmackDown Women’s Title and The Bloodline stands tall 5.8.22

D6C8DA4D-50A9-4CFB-B846-478F822AD7F6
WWE News

Charlotte Flair seemingly written off TV

2DD704D3-499B-407B-856E-532D4D73F42C
WWE News

Ronda Rousey Wins SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

EF41E254-16F9-4F7B-9EF2-850BCD1A2DD1
WWE News

Rhea Ripley Joins Judgement Day