NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Bracket Revealed

Today WWE revealed the bracket for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Two weeks ago it was announced that NXT will have the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Over the past few weeks vignettes and promo packages have been shown announcing the participants in the tournament.

The winner of the tournament will earn a future NXT Women’s Championship match.

