NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai Takes On Sasha Banks At NXT: The Great American Bash, This Wednesday

Earlier today, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, Sasha Banks challenged NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai to a match, this Wednesday at NXT: The Great American Bash...a challenge that the newly-minted NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai, wasted no-time in accepting.
Not too long after, NXT General Manager, William Regal would take to Twitter to make the bout official, as a non-title match, this Wednesday night!
Check-out Sasha's challenge, Io's response and Regal's announcement, below!
It's worth to note that WNW has been told that this match may be setting up a tag-team match between WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley & Sasha Banks against RAW Women's Champion, Asuka and NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai, for Night Two of 'NXT: The Great American Bash', the following Wednesday, July 8th.
