NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai Takes On Sasha Banks At NXT: The Great American Bash, This Wednesday

Earlier today, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, Sasha Banks challenged NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai to a match, this Wednesday at NXT: The Great American Bash...a challenge that the newly-minted NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai, wasted no-time in accepting.

Not too long after, NXT General Manager, William Regal would take to Twitter to make the bout official, as a non-title match, this Wednesday night!

Check-out Sasha's challenge, Io's response and Regal's announcement, below!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It's worth to note that WNW has been told that this match may be setting up a tag-team match between WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley & Sasha Banks against RAW Women's Champion, Asuka and NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai, for Night Two of 'NXT: The Great American Bash', the following Wednesday, July 8th.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.