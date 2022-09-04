NXT Worlds Collide Preview 9.4.22

Tonight two worlds collide as NXT UK and NXT 2.0 go to war. On the heels of the announcement of NXT UK becoming NXT Europe next year. All the titles are on the line with three of them being unification matches.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - As the two flagbearers for their respective brands, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate respect one another, but that doesn’t diminish either’s drive to be the best and only champion to lead NXT.

The first and only two-time NXT UK Champion in history, Bate is one of the founding fathers of NXT UK, and he looks to lead the charge for a new era in NXT Europe. On the flipside, Breakker has carried NXT into the 2.0 era as a two-time champion himself.

After Breakker’s most recent title defense against JD McDonagh at NXT Heatwave, Bate stepped up to Breakker to let everyone know that NXT UK has arrived.

Who will stand tall as the champion of champions when Breakker and Bate go title for title?

Preview (via WWE) - Two of the most dominant women’s champions in NXT and NXT UK history will go toe-to-toe alongside the dangerous Blair Davenport in a monumental Championship Unification Triple Threat Match.

Meiko Satomura has held her title for 430 days, while Mandy Rose has been champion for more than 300 days, and each have the set the standard for their respective brand. The Final Boss has maintained an iron grip on the NXT UK Women’s Title after defeating “The Forever Champion” Alba Fyre and has clashed with Davenport twice during her reign.

Having not forgotten her last encounter with Satomura, Davenport stormed back onto the scene and declared herself the top contender and the next women’s champion. Her bravado drew the ire of Rose, who claimed that while Davenport may be the No. 1 Contender on NXT UK, Rose runs the show on NXT 2.0.

But before Rose could detail her superiority, Satomura stepped into the ring to check Rose’s ego and remind her and Davenport that The Final Boss has dominated across the globe for more than 25 years.

Who will make their case as the most dominant female competitor in NXT when these three Superstars collide with both titles on the line?

Preview (via WWE) - The ring may not be big enough to hold Diamond Mine, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jenson, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly as the four teams battle for supremacy in a colossal Fatal 4-Way Elimination Tag Team Championship Unification Match.

All four punishing teams have had their fair share of run-ins for the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Titles with those old rivalries being revisited in recent weeks after Gallus stormed onto the scene to assert their dominance on NXT 2.0.

The longest-reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions set the tone for their trip across the pond by attacking Diamond Mine. Wolfgang & Mark Coffey looked to bring the NXT UK Tag Team Titles back home to Gallus by challenging Briggs & Jensen, but their match was cut short as Kit Wilson & Elton Prince took out their recent frustrations on Briggs & Jensen, resulting in a chaotic brawl. While Gallus observed, Diamond Mine seized the opportunity to return the favor by jumping Gallus.

The fierce rivals looked to settle their respective scores in a pair of Six-Person Tag Team Matches but were thwarted each time by another team looking to get retribution for their longstanding grievances, culminating in a massive brawl between all four teams.

What chaos awaits when the four teams collide, and who will walk out the new unified tag team champions?

Preview (via WWE) - NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter intend to be fighting champions, but after defeating NXT 2.0’s top competitors, Chance & Carter felt as if they were missing out on Worlds Collide.

Just when the duo decided to throw a party rather than miss out on the special occasion, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arrived with a challenge. The Scottish Superstars have dominated the globe individually and as a team and are now looking to add gold around their waist.

Can the veteran pair unseat the new champions, or will Chance & Carter be celebrating a successful title defense Sunday night?

Preview (via WWE) - Apart from a brief gap, Carmelo Hayes has reigned supreme as a two-time NXT North American Champion for over 250 days. So, it was a disgrace in the eyes of the self-described “A Champion” that Hayes had been left off the card for NXT Worlds Collide.

Hayes took over the NXT 2.0 ring to air his grievances, claiming no one was brave enough to challenge him.

Enter Ricochet.

The former Intercontinental Champion was the second Superstar in history to win the North American Championship, holding the title for over 160 days.

Can Ricochet win the title for a second time, or will Hayes prove once again why he is the “A Champion?”

Find out at NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 4 p.m. ET, streaming live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!

