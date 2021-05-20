NXT REVIEW 5-18-21

Hello everyone, and welcome to my weekly NXT review. This week we have a huge NXT North American championship match and a Pete Dunne interview.

(first things first, I would just like to apologize for this taking so long before being posted, I had a big college assignment to finish this afternoon)

But with that apology out of the way, let’s begin!

MATCH 1. Toni Storm VS Zoey Stark.

We kick things off with a rematch from the last NXT Takeover as Toni Storm looks to even the score after Zoey Stark huge upset on her awhile back. This was a very good opener with two very talented women. I'm usually not a fan of 50/50 booking, but this could lead to an exciting rubber match very soon.

WINNER VIA PINFALL TONI STORM!

Toni storms' new finisher looked impressive, and i thought she needed this win very much. Stark didn’t lose anything in her loss; Frankie Monet interrupting Storm's victory celebration was an interesting twist that fit her character.

I can't wait for her debut next week!

MATCH 2. Cameron Grimes VS Jake Atlas.

Next up is a match between Cameron Grimes and Jake Atlas that was set up earlier this evening backstage. This was a unique match that made Jake Atlas look great as he received the biggest win of his career. I liked this even though I’m not a fan of the Grimes and Dibiase storyline but playing devil's advocate atleast its establishing Grimes's new character and keeping him on TV.

WINNER VIA PINFALL JAKE ATLAS!

PETE DUNNE INTERVIEW!

This was a simple enough interview that got over Pete’s physicality aswell as his calm and yet aggressive demeanor. You all know how big of a Pete Dunne fan I am, and I can’t wait to see him back in the main event scene like he deserves to be.

MATCH 3. Killian Dain VS Alexander Wolfe.

Next up is a simple but effective match between two former partners that wrapped up this storyline nicely and gave Drake his trust in Dain back. Nothing major to write home about, but this was good for what it was.

WINNER VIA PINFALL KILLIAN DAIN!

I’m excited to see what’s next for Imperium after ousting Wolfe from the group, and I hope Alex does well in his future endeavors outside of WWE.

MATCH 4. Ciampa and Thatcher VS LDF.

Fourth up on this card is a captivating tag team clash as Ciampa and Thatcher face LDF.

With the winner being able to make a claim for a future tag championship match possibly.

I really enjoyed how physical and crisp this match was from bell to bell and thought everyone involved looked absolutely fantastic. Ciampa and Thatcher have really been energized since teaming together, and L.D.F proved they are much much more than Escobar's lackeys with this HUGE win!

WINNERS VIA PINFALL LDF!

GYV costing Ciampa and Thatcher this statement win was an interesting wrinkle in their rivalry, and I want to see them go at it once again!

Sarray looked good in her match yet again, but I want to see her face some significant competition sooner rather than later.

Hit-Row also looked great in their debut match, dominating their opponents; they have great potential that I hope to see realized soon enough. I also love Isiah looking even more credible with these heavy hitters behind him.

MAIN EVENT!

STEEL CAGE MATCH FOR THE NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH!

Bronson Reed VS Johnny Gargano.

Our main event is a highly anticipated championship match, as the brutal Bronson Reed battled the crafty Johnny Gargano. I enjoyed this and felt like it was a good combination of strategy and death-defying maneuvers, the likes of which we are used to in steel cage contests. This was fantastic and easily the best thing on the show yesterday evening!

Bronson Reed looked like an absolute star here, and I can’t wait to see what’s next in his reign starting next week.

WINNER VIA PINFALL BRONSON REED!

Conclusion.

This was a solid episode that kept my interest throughout, with a nice mix of everything. But nothing was really must-see with the exception of the main event, which was fantastic and something you should go out of your way to see. Thank you again for waiting so patiently, and I hope to see you all back next week for what is a stacked card!

