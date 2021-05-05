NXT REVIEW 4-4-21

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of my NXT reviews. This week we have a stacked card featuring a falls count anywhere match and the return of Finn Balor! So without further ado, let’s begin.

MATCH 1. FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE!

Leon Ruff VS Isaiah Scott.

We kick things off with the finale of an incredibly personal feud as Leon Ruff battles Isaiah Scott in a match historically known for lots of violence. This was a fun match with lots of high-flying bumps. An excellent way to kick off the show with two bright stars!

WINNER VIA PINFALL ISAIAH SCOTT!

I’m interested in where Scott’s new group goes from here, and I’m liking all these factions across wrestling right now. It makes a lot of sense on paper and can open up lots of storyline avenues.

MATCH 2. Cameron Grimes VS Asher Hale.

This was a simple but effective squash match with not much to say about it. Grimes looked great, and I want to see him in more prominent spots going forward.

WINNER VIA PINFALL CAMERON GRIMES!

MATCH 3. GYV VS Thatcher and Ciampa.

Up next, is a match that’s bound to be physical as two of the top teams in wrestling go head to head. I absolutely loved this in all of its brutal and chaotic glory!

Ciampa and Thatcher work much better as a team than I had ever expected. GYV also didn’t lose any credibility whatsoever in their loss. Just excellent stuff here!

WINNERS VIA PINFALL

CIAMPA AND THATCHER.

After this victory, I can’t wait to see what’s next for Ciampa, and Thatcher NXTs men’s tag team division looks to be picking up steam once again, and that’s a great thing!

PROMO 1. Karrion Kross.

Next up is a promo from the NXT champion

The fact that Karrion did a full entrance for just his promo is wickedly cool. I love how he has a fearless vicious demeanor as opposed to the cowardly variations we are used to seeing from other heel champions in the past.

Not a big fan of all the interruptions, but it’s alright if used strategically and rarely, glad it was quick and that it served a purpose with its sheer insanity. Austin Theory VS Karrion Kross in a non-title match next week is incredibly intriguing since it’s so rare we see matches like that. Good stuff here; even if I’m not a big fan of the template they used here, it was at least done very nicely.

MATCH 4. Zayda Ramier VS Sarray.

Fourth on this card, we have an exciting clash between two undefeated athletes looking for a spot in the women’s championship picture. This was simple but did its job and had some good moments loved the speed and striking of Sarray.

WINNER VIA PINFALL! SARRAY.

This was somewhat predictable in hindsight, but it had an extra piece of energy in it, thanks to Zayda's big upset last week against Toni Storm. Both women have bright futures, and I’m excited to see what’s next. I liked this here. Sarray is adjusting nicely to NXT!

L.A Knight VS Jake Atlas.

This was another squash match with a fast-paced vibe to it. Simple but effective like most things tonight.

WINNER VIA PINFALL L.A KNIGHT.

Good stuff here, and I want to see L.A Knight in bigger spots going forward. He can be an excellent asset for WWE in many aspects! Thanks to his experience and skill

PROMO 2. Santos Escobar and L.D.F

The past couple of weeks have done an excellent job in keeping L.D.Fs energy and credibility high. This promo is included in that Santos is an incredibly marketable star for years to come, and his rematch against Kushida next week should be excellent.

MAIN-EVENT STREET-FIGHT!

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Shotzi and Ember VS Candice and Indi.

Our main event is a tornado tag team match with no rules that is bound to be chaotic and great to watch! As Ember and Shotzi defend their championships against their biggest rivals. I loved the chaos and the hardcore elements of this match. It really felt like an important main-event, and that’s to be commended because WWE has so many championships they can somewhat feel devalued. But that aside, looking at this from a face-value standpoint for what it was, this was interesting to watch, and it feels good to see Candice and Ember in such high-profile positions once again in WWE.

WINNERS VIA PINFALL!

Candice and Indi

CONCLUSION.

This was a solid episode with three exciting matches and a good promo. This is the best episode since I started these reviews. Despite my minor nitpicks, I’m very excited for next week's action!

