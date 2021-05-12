NXT REVIEW 5-11-21

Hello everyone, and welcome to another one of my weekly NXT reviews. This week we have two highly anticipated championship matches on tap and much more!

So without further ado, let’s begin.

MATCH 1. Karrion Kross VS Austin Theory.

We kick things off with an incredibly intriguing match as the NXT champion Karrion Kross battles Austin Theory in non-title action!

Austin’s facial expressions of sheer fear and trepidation as Karrion made his entrance were expertly done. Kross dominated a good portion of this which was the right move. But it didn’t necessarily feel like a squash match because of the added danger of Gargano at ringside and how Theory was slimy and opportunistic at times, keeping him as credible as possible in what was a mismatch on paper. Very nice opener here.

WINNER BY SUBMISSION KARRION KROSS!

Finn Balor showing up at the end was an excellent call-back to what happened a few months ago with the roles reversed.

I can’t wait for that rematch in two weeks.

MATCH 2. MSK VS BREEZANGO.

Up next is a tag team contest between two of WWE's most popular teams. Even though this is non-title, a win for Breezango would be huge for their career, adding extra stakes to this contest. I loved the high-flying energy in this match, and it was an excellent contrast to the opener.

WINNERS VIA PINFALL MSK!

Good stuff here, loving MSK right now. But thinking long-term here, whoever beats them for the championships will get a massive boost in credibility and prestige.

The NXT tag-team division is looking great right now, and that’s good to see.

MATCH 3. Pete Dunne Open Challenge.

This was an absolutely brutal squash in the best possible way. I’ve loved Pete Dunne for a long time now, and it’s incredible to see him back in a significant spotlight the past couple of months. I can’t wait to see more of his aggression and brutality.

WINNER VIA REFEREE STOPPAGE

PETE DUNNE!

MATCH 4. NXT Women’s Championship.

Mercedes Martinez VS Raquel Gonzalez.

Fourth on this card is the first of our championship matches this evening.

As the long-awaited clash of Mercedes Martinez VS, Raquel Gonzalez takes place!

This was precisely what it needed to be, hard-hitting and hellacious, the likes of which both of these women are experts in.

I can’t wait to see what’s next for them both!

WINNER VIA PINFALL! RAQUEL GONZALEZ!

As I said, earlier this was an excellent match with the correct result, and Martinez didn’t lose anything in defeat. The NXT Women’s division is incredibly loaded with multiple credible athletes, and that makes me very happy!

PROMO.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott then did a quick promo discussing his new attitude in recent months and his new faction that he leads; this was simple but effective and a good way to establish some of these characters on the NXT brand.

Left me wanting more.

MATCH 5. Kyle O'Reilly VS Oney Lorcan.

This was a simple enough match that made Kyle look great. Very physical and quick, so I don’t have many notes on it, but this was well done.

WINNER VIA PINFALL! KYLE O REILLY.

It was nice to see Bobby Fish back in the post-match brawl saving his old friend Kyle from a beat-down. Interested to see where he fits into the NXT ecosystem in the coming weeks and months as a solo act.

MAIN-EVENT! 2 OUT OF 3 FALLS.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Santos Escobar VS Kushida.

Our main event of the evening is a hotly anticipated championship rematch between two talented wrestlers looking to settle a score and earn one of the biggest prizes in WWE in the process! This was an absolutely amazing main event with a perfect combination of speed technique and aggression throughout by the athletes involved.

Easily the best match these two have had together, and the cruiserweight championship finally feeling important in WWE gives me such joy. Kushida feels in his element right now and seems to have finally got his footing in WWE.

WINNER (SCORE 2-1) KUSHIDA!

Conclusion.

This was a fun episode that set things up for next week very nicely while having two brilliant championship matches in their own right. I really enjoyed this, and it feels good to see NXT back to its former glory across every division.

I can’t wait for next week!

