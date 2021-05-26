NXT Review 5-25-21

Hello everyone, and welcome to another one of my NXT reviews! This week we have the debut of Franky Monet and a hotly anticipated NXT championship match!

Let’s get started!

Match 1. Shotzi and Ember VS Raquel and Dakota.

We kick things off with a tag team match featuring four of NXTs most popular athletes. This was a simple enough match that helped Ember, and Shotzi get their momentum back with a great showing of babyface fire and aggression.

The post-match beat down could start a championship program between Raquel and Ember, perhaps, which would be fun!

WINNERS VIA PINFALL SHOTZI AND EMBER!

MATCH 2. Bobby Fish VS Pete Dunne.

Up next is a match that’s bound to be incredibly physical. As Bobby Fish looks for revenge against Pete Dunne after Pete took him out a few months ago! This match was excellent, and I loved the physicality on display. It’s great to see Bobby Fish back in the ring, and I’m interested to see where he fits into NXT as a solo act; from now on, he didn’t lose anything from this loss credibility-wise.

WINNER VIA PINFALL PETE DUNNE!

Pete looked great with this win, and I can’t wait to see the 3-way match next week between Pete, O-Reilly, and Gargano, for a future NXT championship match!

Mercedes Martinez looked like a star yet again in her “squash” match, and I’m intrigued by this storyline with Xia Lee that seems to be beginning! It should be incredibly physical and entertaining.

The Million Dollar Face-Off was effective and well done for what it was; I’m glad this storyline is finally going somewhere. Babyface Cameron Grimes is fascinating as a concept, and I can’t wait to see what’s next in this storyline which is something I would not have said a few weeks ago.

Match 3. Franky Monet VS Cora Jade.

Third, on this card is Frankie Monet's debut. She looked good in the ring, with a good combination of physicality and showomanship, on display throughout. She’s going to be an excellent addition to not only NXT but WWE as a whole going forward!

WINNER VIA PINFALL FRANKY MONET!

This was some excellent stuff here, that fully established Franky's character in many ways.

Bronson Reed VS Santos Escobar is going to be a fun feud going forward, and this promo was a great confrontation that I enjoyed watching play out.

MAIN-EVENT! NXT CHAMPIONSHIP!

Karrion Kross VS Finn Balor.

Our main-event of the evening is an incredibly anticipated rematch of two of NXTs biggest and brightest stars. This was a physical and intense match that I really enjoyed from bell to bell. Both men mixed well together, more so than they did during their takeover outing a few weeks back.

This was brilliant, just like last week's main event, and Karrion Kross should have an excellent summer if this match is any indication. Check this out if you can!

Conclusion.

This was a very solid episode, that advanced many stories and had two really good matches on top of that. NXT as a whole is really starting to get its groove back, and that’s fantastic to see as a fan

