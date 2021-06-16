NXT REVIEW 6-15-21

Hello everyone, and welcome to another one of NXT's reviews. I apologize for not reviewing last week. I didn’t see the show until Friday morning and wasn’t sure if it would’ve still gotten proper coverage considering how long these take me.

But that aside, I was excited for this week after a great NXT Takeover this past weekend!

OPENING PROMO!

This was a simple enough promo from William Regal and Karrion Kross as they both established their characters' motivations going forward, in front of a red-hot crowd! You could truly sense the passion and energy in this building, and it’s good to see Karrion as a straightforward heel now without the confusing gray area. But the biggest takeaway is the return of Samoa Joe as NXTs “enforcer” designed to restore order to this chaotic landscape. I am thrilled to see him back on television in a unique role where he can still contribute despite his physical limitations. All of the smaller segments he took part in tonight were good for what they were and gave us all a fun sense for where this may go later on.

The tag match between Imperium and Breezeango was simple enough, but it was so quick I don’t have much to say about it.

MATCH 2. CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP!

KUSHIDA VS TREY BAXTER.

Our second match of the evening is the Cruiserweight championship open challenge which was answered by the debuting Trey Baxter, formerly known as Blake Christian, outside of WWE. This was a fun match with a fantastic mix of technical grappling and high-flying, which did a great job of debuting Trey in front of a brand new audience; I loved his fire and resilience.

He will fit nicely in NXT and WWE as a whole

WINNER VIA SUBMISSION, KUSHIDA!

Kushida winning was predictable, but it was still a wise decision from a booking standpoint. I can’t wait to see him and Kyle O Riley reignite their rivalry from NJPW next week!

LA Knight Celebration.

This was a very effective segment that made LA Knight look even more like a star than he ever has during his short NXT stint thus far, giving him a nice vicious edge to go along with his arrogance as he turned on Ted Dibiase!

I wasn’t a huge fan of this storyline with Knight and Grimes, but it’s starting to pick up extremely nicely. This should be fun to watch unfold heading into the summer!

MATCH 3. KAI AND RAQUEL VS KAYDEN AND KACI.

This was a good match between two teams fighting for positioning in the NXT women’s tag team championship picture. Also liked the commentary continuing to sow the seeds in a potential split between Kai and Raquel while Kaci and Kayden hit some incredible tag team moves.

. Things are certainly heating up in the NXT women’s division scene all around.

WINNERS VIA PINFALL KAI AND RAQUEL!

MAIN-EVENT TORNADO TAG MATCH!

CIAMPA AND THATCHER VS GYV!

Our main-event is the finale of a fantastic rivalry featuring two NXTs top teams as they go to war to settle the score.

I enjoyed how crisp and brutal this match was from beginning to end. This was a somewhat simple episode as they took things slow, heading into Great American Bash on July 6th.

But this match was a great way to end it!

WINNERS BY SUBMISSION!

CIAMPA AND THATCHER!

CONCLUSION!

Thank you all for your support; as always, that means a lot.

