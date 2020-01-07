It's clear WWE/NXT and Evolve have an excellent working relationship. This relationship continues to grow as Evolve is hosting a meet and greet for many of the NXT superstars this month. Names like Rhea Ripley, Undisputed Era, Dominic Dijakovic, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes are all doing meet and greets.



NXT sent the tweet below to promote the events:

What are your thoughts on the working relationship between WWE and Evolve? Do you believe this will lead to even more of a relationship between the two? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic.