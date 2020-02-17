Charlotte Flair appeared after the Women's Title match on NXT Takeover: Portland. She would go on to attack Ripley from behind after successfully defending her title. Charlotte would ask for a microphone and accept Ripley's challenge for WrestleMania.

During NXT Takeover: Portland it was announced that in April NXT UK would air it's first event outside of the UK. The Takeover event would take place in Dublin, Ireland on April 26th.

During the Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox match, we would see the debut of Raquel Gonzalez. She would cost Nox the match as she threw her onto the table and Kai would go and get the pin.