Nyla Rose a mainstay in the AEW Women's Division took to Twitter to let people know an immediate family member tested positive for Covid-19. Rose stated that she had been in close contact with this individual and because of that would be quarantined for 14 days.

Nyla was set to be in action this Wednesday against Leyla Hirsch and unfortunately that match will be canceled.

We wish Nyla and her family a quick recovery and well wishes.