Official Contract Between WWE & City Of Orlando Released

The WWE has contracted with Amway Arena for The Thunderdome shows through atleast October 31st per a released agreement obtained by Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) of My News 13 in Orlando, Fl. Currently the deal is set to end at the end of October, however there is a clause that they could mutually agree to extend or terminate the deal early. You can see the tweet and a piece of the contract below and you can read the contract in it's entirety here.