Opening Segment Announced For WWE NXT Tonight

NXT has announced its opening segment tonight will be Kyle O'Reilly hoping to get an answer from Adam Cole. You can see the tweet below from the official WWE NXT Twitter account.

Also advertised for the show tonight is as follows:

What is next for the Dusty Cup Winners?

Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar
Ember & Shotzik vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
Johnny Gargano searches for Austin Theory

There is a lot of buzz and excitement around tonight's NXT show after a brilliant takeover event. You can see my thoughts from this past Sunday event below:

