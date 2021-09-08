September 8, 2021
Paul Levesque aka Undergoes Successful Procedure Last Week

Paul Levesque aka Undergoes Successful Procedure Last Week

Author:
Publish date:

Earlier today rumors were going around about a major player backstage in WWE being hospitalized. It was later announced in an official tweet and press release from the company that Paul Levesque a.k.a. Triple H had undergone a successful procedure last week.

Here is the official press release which also stated that it was heart related procedure and that he is expected to make a full recovery:

2E331FC5-F8CE-49AE-A5B3-8739A0B4B693
1
Gallery
1 Images

Here is the official tweet from WWE on the situation:

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

84F48314-751C-4527-9AA5-71B980C0D262
WWE News

Paul Levesque aka Undergoes Successful Procedure Last Week

62F4BFA5-1EC8-4AEB-91B3-95756C777ED1
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Labor Day 2021 Viewership and Ratings 9.5.21

AEW-Dynamite-Preview-9-8-21-550x330
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Preview

0042aca15f6f56bea30b30cc8e82f675-xl
IMPACT Wrestling

10 Times Impact Wrestling Stars Interacted With TMZ

8F8B55F7-26E9-4240-B172-10703F887DE6
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview 9.7.21

91E1B6BF-7332-428C-92DD-6449BA00C3A4
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.6.21

AEW News

“We Don’t Rip Up Shows An Hour Before We go On The Air”-Jericho on AEW’s Storytelling.

8A5ECA50-7E24-43C3-89E3-6CBF8AE4A642
AEW News

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson are #ALLELITE