Paul Levesque aka Undergoes Successful Procedure Last Week

Earlier today rumors were going around about a major player backstage in WWE being hospitalized. It was later announced in an official tweet and press release from the company that Paul Levesque a.k.a. Triple H had undergone a successful procedure last week.

Here is the official press release which also stated that it was heart related procedure and that he is expected to make a full recovery:

Here is the official tweet from WWE on the situation:

