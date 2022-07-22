Paul “Triple H” Levesque resumes EVP and Talent Relations roles effective immediately

WWE has announced today July 22, 2022 that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will resumes his executive roles as EVP and Head of Talent Relations.

This change has immediately gone into effect since it was announced just over an hour ago. The announcement comes off the heels of recent rumors swirling due to Levesque stopping by the Performance Center to talk to the NXT Talent last month.

