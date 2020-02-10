Pay Raises And New Contracts For NXT Stars

Back in September 2019, WWE and USA Network inked a deal to begin airing NXT on live television. Prior to that, NXT was exclusively available to the company’s streaming service, WWE Network.

WWE’s deal with USA Network is reportedly worth $30 million a year. 6 months after signing the deal, the company has now started to use some of that influx of wealth to reward their stars by been proposing pay raises to NXT talent under one condition

According to Fightful, these new raises are only being put on the table if the talent involved agree to signing a new three-year contract. It bas been noted that “not all of the talent offered signed the new deals"