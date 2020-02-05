Poppy To Perform At NXT Takeover: Portland
It appears HHH is really loading up the upcoming NXT Takeover: Portland event by adding a major musical act to the show. In addition to the multiple title matches and major feud with Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor, HHH has added a musical performance by Poppy. This was announced around 6pm est on Tuesday evening and the 25-year-old will make her appearance at the Portland event.
