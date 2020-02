Via her official Twitter account, Cathy Kelly announced today that she will be leaving her role on NXT.

Kelly has been an on air WWE personality for the last 4 years and had become one of the most popular 'presenters' in the company. Taking on a variety of backstage roles, Kelly was known for her consistency, delivery and professionalism.

Everyone at WrestlingNewsWorld would like to wish Cathy the best for her future, wherever it may be that she goes.