*Possible Spoilers* Final WWE Backlash Betting Odds

Just an hour away from WWE Backlash's Kickoff Show and the final betting odds are in for the event!

*DO NOT READ PASSED THIS IF YOU DO NOT WANT POTENTIAL SPOILERS*

*Favorites are listed with a ( - ) sign*

  • 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Randy Orton (-240)

Edge (+165)

  • WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (C) (-500)

Bobby Lashley (-300)

  • Universal Championship

Braun Strowman (C) (-2000)

The Miz and John Morrison (+750)

  • RAW Women's Championship

Asuka (-1400)

Nia Jax (+650)

  • WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) (-350)

The IIconics (+300)

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (+550)

  • United States Championship

Apollo Crews (C) (-600)

Andrade (+350)

  • Singles Match

Sheamus (-165)

Jeff Hardy (+125)

