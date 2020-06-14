Possible Spoilers* Final WWE Backlash Betting Odds

Just an hour away from WWE Backlash's Kickoff Show and the final betting odds are in for the event!
*DO NOT READ PASSED THIS IF YOU DO NOT WANT POTENTIAL SPOILERS*
*Favorites are listed with a ( - ) sign*
- 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'
Randy Orton (-240)
Edge (+165)
- WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (C) (-500)
Bobby Lashley (-300)
- Universal Championship
Braun Strowman (C) (-2000)
The Miz and John Morrison (+750)
- RAW Women's Championship
Asuka (-1400)
Nia Jax (+650)
- WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships
Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) (-350)
The IIconics (+300)
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (+550)
- United States Championship
Apollo Crews (C) (-600)
Andrade (+350)
- Singles Match
Sheamus (-165)
Jeff Hardy (+125)
