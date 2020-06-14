Possible Spoilers* Final WWE Backlash Betting Odds

Just an hour away from WWE Backlash's Kickoff Show and the final betting odds are in for the event!

*DO NOT READ PASSED THIS IF YOU DO NOT WANT POTENTIAL SPOILERS*



*Favorites are listed with a ( - ) sign*

'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Randy Orton (-240)

Edge (+165)

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (C) (-500)

Bobby Lashley (-300)

Universal Championship

Braun Strowman (C) (-2000)

The Miz and John Morrison (+750)

RAW Women's Championship

Asuka (-1400)

Nia Jax (+650)

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) (-350)

The IIconics (+300)

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (+550)

United States Championship

Apollo Crews (C) (-600)

Andrade (+350)

Singles Match

Sheamus (-165)

Jeff Hardy (+125)

