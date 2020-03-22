Post WrestleMania 36 Edition Of RAW To Be Taped Before WrestleMania Airs

Following the double-set of tapings held at the WWE Performance Center on Saturday night, the television schedule leading up to and coming out of this year’s WrestleMania 36 two-night spectacular remains true.

As noted, WWE filmed matches and segments at their empty arena set-up at the WWE PC in Orlando, Florida last night, reportedly wrapping up the 3/27 and 4/3 episodes of Friday Night Smackdown and 205 Live, the latter of which are the WrestleMania 36 “go-home” shows.

In a bit of interesting news, as per Mike Johnson, the company is also planning to tape the 4/6 episode of Monday Night Raw next Tuesday, which would be the highly-anticipated annual post-WrestleMania edition of the red brand show. If true, this would mean there will be a Raw show “in the can” with post-WrestleMania fallout ready to go before this year’s two-night WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view even airs