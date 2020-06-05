Potential Spoilers* Betting Odds For NXT TakeOver: In Your House

We’re just 48 hours away from NXT TakeOver: In Your House and the initial betting odds are out and could potentially spoil some of the outcomes of the night.
If you don’t want any potential spoilers, DO NOT READ PAST THIS MESSAGE!
*Favorites Listed In Order From Top to Bottom*
- NXT Championship
Adam Cole (C) -300
Velveteen Dream +200
- NXT Women’s Championship
Io Shirai 2/3
Charlotte Flair 6/5
Rhea Ripley 2/1
- NXT North American Championship
Johnny Gargano -160
Keith Lee +120
- Singles Match
Karrion Kross -250
Tommaso Ciampa +170
- Singles Match
Damian Priest -160
Finn Balor +120
- 6-Woman Tag-Team Match
Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox -200
Candice LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai +150
