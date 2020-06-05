Potential Spoilers* Betting Odds For NXT TakeOver: In Your House

We’re just 48 hours away from NXT TakeOver: In Your House and the initial betting odds are out and could potentially spoil some of the outcomes of the night.

If you don’t want any potential spoilers, DO NOT READ PAST THIS MESSAGE!

*Favorites Listed In Order From Top to Bottom*

NXT Championship

Adam Cole (C) -300

Velveteen Dream +200

NXT Women’s Championship

Io Shirai 2/3

Charlotte Flair 6/5

Rhea Ripley 2/1

NXT North American Championship

Johnny Gargano -160

Keith Lee +120

Singles Match

Karrion Kross -250

Tommaso Ciampa +170

Singles Match

Damian Priest -160

Finn Balor +120

6-Woman Tag-Team Match

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox -200

Candice LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai +150

