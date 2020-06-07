POTENTIAL SPOILERS* NXT TakeOver: In Your House Final Betting Odds

The final betting odds for tonight's HUGE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV event are in and could reveal potential spoilers for the show...
IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE POTENTIALLY SPOILED, STOP READING HERE!
- NXT Championship: Back-lot Brawl Match
Adam Cole (C) -300
Velveteen Dream +200
- NXT Women's Championship: Triple Threat Match
Rhea Ripley -120
Io Shirai +110
Charlotte Flair +175
- NXT North American Championship
Johnny Gargano -160
Keith Lee (C) +120
- Singles Match
Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) -250
Tommaso Ciampa +170
- Singles Match
Damian Priest -160
Finn Balor +120
- 6-Woman Tag-Team Match
Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart -200
Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez +150
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!
Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders!
WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits!
Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG!
For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST!
Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for live-coverage of tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House, starting at 7:00pm Eastern! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!