POTENTIAL SPOILERS* NXT TakeOver: In Your House Final Betting Odds

The final betting odds for tonight's HUGE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV event are in and could reveal potential spoilers for the show...

IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE POTENTIALLY SPOILED, STOP READING HERE!

NXT Championship: Back-lot Brawl Match

Adam Cole (C) -300

Velveteen Dream +200

NXT Women's Championship: Triple Threat Match

Rhea Ripley -120

Io Shirai +110

Charlotte Flair +175

NXT North American Championship

Johnny Gargano -160

Keith Lee (C) +120

Singles Match

Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) -250

Tommaso Ciampa +170

Singles Match

Damian Priest -160

Finn Balor +120

6-Woman Tag-Team Match

Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart -200

Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez +150

