Backstage News On WrestleMania Plans And Matches, Hulk Hogan And Super ShowDown Update

Some have speculated that there may be a 3-Way Women’s Match at WrestleMania between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Bel-Air and Charlotte Flair. At the time of writing, there are no plans for this and WWE is focused on building Rhea and making her versus Charlotte at WrestleMania a star making moment. While Bianca has had tremendous upside, the time for her is simply not right now in that spot, even though WWE is extremely happy with her work and character.

Other WrestleMania matches that have been discussed but do not seem to finalized on are AOP vs Viking Raiders, Fiend vs Roman and Owens vs Rollins. At the time of writing, there a few injuries that have held up WrestleMania planning and matches. One of these is Bayley vs Sasha Banks. With Sasha currently injured, creative does not want to move in a hard direction one way or another with Bayley due to this. Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler is also planned at this time.

Brock Lesnar has been much more involved with his roll on Monday Night Raw and has really been enjoying being there lately. Many feel the most likely reason is with Paul Heyman having so much control over Raw and likely bouncing ideas off of Brock when it comes to his storylines and character. Speaking of Monday Night Raw, moral backstage has been much better as of late with so much talent just wanting to gift their best with the screen time they are receiving.

Hulk Hogan is planned for the Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, in what capacity is unknown at this time. Hogan was recovering from a back surgery to help removed surgical steel from his back and to relieve pressure. With Super Showdown 2 weeks we can expect for Goldberg to set up his match on the show on this Fridays Smackdown. If Goldberg's opponent is not The Fiend, then it is likely The Fiend's opponent will be Kane at Super Showdown. With the timing of this show and Elimination Chamber only the following week WWE will have to build both shows over the course of the next 2 weeks and it should be very interesting how they set up everything for Elimination Chamber. The current idea is to have a Raw Elimination Chamber with the Women, and a Smackdown Elimination Chamber with the men.

Drew McIntrye has been heavily talked about and praised in a positive way backstage over the last few months, but much more in recent weeks. WWE feels he has done a great job transforming his character and becoming this believable likable baby face that fans can see beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.