Putting You Over-Brian Pillman Jr. Interview

Tonight at 9p est on Putting You Over I will be talking to, second generation wrestler, Brian Pillman Jr. MLW star and new Warrior Wrestling Champion will sit down with me and discuss everything from being the son of one of the most polorizing wrestlers in history, to his startup and what his goals are for the future. So remember, tune in here tonight at 9p est or jump on over to twitch.tv/TheStandingStreamer for what is sure to be a great spot. Thank You and I will see you all tonight.



