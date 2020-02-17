Putting You Over-NXT TakeOver Reaction

Hello everyone, my name is The Standing Streamer and I do a Wrestling Variety show on Twitch called Putting You Over. One of the segments I do is LIVE Reactions to PPVs. Here is my initial stance on last nights NXT TakeOver from Portland Oregon. I apologize for the congested voice, I was sick.

Keith Lee v. Dijokovic - North American Title

I missed most of this match because my internet was horrible, but I did catch the end and a video recap, but what I took away from it was athleticism, the botches helped the in-ring story & RESPECT.

Dakota Kai v. Tegan Nox- Street Fight

An intense, physical match.

And, in my opinion, would have been match of the night.

Ripley v. Blair- NXT Championship

My Take Before the Match

Fish & O'Reily v. BROserweights

Fish & BROs........

Balor v. Gargano

A Great Match between two NXT legends. I expected to see more from these two, but based on the ending of the show, maybe we see Balor feud with someone else. Either way, that is what makes NXT great, the stories can intertwine and go in many directions.

Cole v. Ciampa- NXT Championship

I would like to thank everyone who came out to the LIVE show and you would like to catch more of Putting You Over, then you can check me out at twitch.tv/TheStandingStreamer. And remember TONIGHT, 9p EST, I will be talking to Brian Pillman Jr. I hope to see some of you there. Thank You.