Queen Sharmell Announced As Third Inductee of The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

News first broke today via Complex.com that Queen Sharmell who is the real life wife of two time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022 during WrestleMania Weekend.

Sharmell is a former Miss America winning the pageant back in 1991 at the age of 20 before going on to become a Nitro girl named Storm.

She would later begin training in OVW when she signed with WWE back in 2001. She would then be part of the The Suicide Blondes and go by the name of Sister Sharmell sporting a blonde wig. But she is most known for being tied to her husband Booker T who won the King of the Ring tournament back in 2006 and they would be known as King Booker and Queen Sharmell.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Friday, April 1, at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week. The event will stream live, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. In addition, for the first time in history, WWE will present both Friday Night SmackDown and the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony live on the same night at American Airlines Center, giving all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to witness both events for one price. Tickets for the special 2-for-1 SmackDown + Hall of Fame are now available via Ticketmaster.

