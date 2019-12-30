Randy Orton Suffers Injury

Randy Orton appears to have suffered a knee injury during a match with AJ Styles last night in Hershey, PA. After only a few minutes into the match Orton went for an RKO and landed awkwardly. Randy was unable to finish the match, which is a very bad sign, and was helped to the back by medical staff. This is always a tough time for wrestlers, especially of Orton's caliber, to be injured because WWE is right on the cusp of WrestleMania season. The Royal Rumble at the end of next month is the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania and you can be certain WWE had plans for a match for Orton. Knee/Leg injuries can be tough and could lead to Orton missing the biggest event of the year. We'll keep you informed as we hear more.