The Royal Rumble has come and gone and I myself, feel this may have been the best Rumble event in an extremely long time. Multiple matches stood out and felt important, none of the matches were bad and new Superstars got plenty of time to shine. In this article I will be ranking the loaded card.



8. Sheamus vs. Shorty G

This match wasn't a bad match at all however when you compare it to the other matches on the card it just doesn't hold up. There were no stakes to this match-up either which doesn't help elevate the bout. It appears the feud may be over between Sheamus and Shorty G just as quickly as it began. It was nice to see Shorty G get plenty of time to showcase himself against Sheamus but once the Irishmen connected with a Brogue Kick it was over.

7. Bayley vs. Lacy Evans

Another match that wasn't bad however didn't fully seem to click, it could be due to when the match happened on the card. Something felt off in this match and the finish just fell kind of flat. The story of Lacy Evans is quite intriguing with her daughter however you never felt like you fully wanted her to win the title. This match goes ahead of Sheamus and Shorty G due to it being a title match so at least it was a match that had some extra meaning behind it.

6. Andrade vs. Humberto

These two men have extremely good chemistry and had a very fluid match-up. They have been feuding for quite some time now and at one time it involved Zelina Vega and then it turned into which one of them would challenge for the United States Championship, so the match had some story to it. Humberto fought well as the underdog babyface and Andrade fought well as the heel that is just one step ahead.

Number 5. Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

These two men have been deep into a feud for what seems like forever. This match opened the show and saw Roman Reigns cheered heavily against the extremely disliked Baron Corbin. They would utilize much of the arena which made for a fun watch on television. The usage of Roode/Ziggler and The Usos also added to the physicality of the match and made sense for their story. I really enjoy this match and was happy to see Roman get the victory and hopefully move on to his next challenge.

Number 4. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

This was one of Becky Lynch's best title defenses in quite some time. The two have remarkable chemistry together and their styles fit so perfectly. This is why I'm surprised that this match didn't go into my top three and is a testament to how great this Royal Rumble event really was. Becky played her part of this story very well and the ending of the match while some people were upset with, I thought made the most sense to conclude the story. It appears Becky will walk into the same event she walked out of as a champion last year for WrestleMania and you have to wonder who will be her opponent?

Number 3. Women's Royal Rumble Match

A match that seemed to be destined to match of the night falls to the number three spot in my ranking it's solely due to how the other two matches performed. This match had everything from legends returning, to NXT stars getting tons of shine and even a comedic spot from Santina Marella. Charlotte would enter in the number 17 spot and take her spot atop the Women's division where she belongs. Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair also had incredible showings in this match. The question moving forward is do we get another match with Becky Lynch for the title or does the Queen move to Smackdown and challenge Bayley?

Number 2. Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend

This match was an absolute instant classic and exceeded my already high expectations that I had. The crowd was fully behind Bryan and the Fiend looked just vulnerable enough to make the crowd believe an upset was possible. The strap was used perfectly and The Fiend looked strong to finish the match but the story is how over Bryan is once again. The WWE now has a strong babyface again with The YES Movement and I want to see where this story goes next.

Number 1. Men's Royal Rumble Match

This match has a lot of potential to be viewed as one of the best Royal Rumble matches of all time. This is due to the emotional roller coaster WWE put us on in the event. From Lesnar's dominance being challenged by The New Day and then Keith Lee and finally it being ended by Drew McIntyre. You then have a returning Edge who blew the roof off the building making his highly anticipated return to the ring. Not to mention the top ten picks being absolute star after star concluding with Seth Rollins faction attempting to take over the event. The match then finishes with Edge, Orton, McIntyre and Reigns with The Chosen One finally getting the spotlight he deserves.